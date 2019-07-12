Clashes in north-west Syria kill 71 fighters

BEIRUT • Regime and Islamist-led forces were locked in clashes yesterday on the edge of an opposition bastion in north-west Syria after an extremist-led advance that killed 71 fighters overnight, a monitor said.

Russian and regime aircraft have ramped up their deadly bombardment of the Idlib region - administered by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and home to some three million people - since late April, despite a months-old international truce deal.

Clashes have also raged on the edges of the region, including in the north of Hama province.

Late on Wednesday, HTS and allied rebels took control of Hamameyat village and hilltop, in clashes that killed 41 regime fighters and 30 fighters within the insurgents' own ranks, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"The fighting is ongoing as regime planes and artillery pound the area," said Mr Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based monitor yesterday morning.

HTS spokesman Abu Khaled al-Shami said the Islamist and rebel fighters attacked after dark, taking control of the "heavily fortified" hill from fighters loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Mr Naji Mustafa, a spokesman for the allied National Liberation Front rebel group, said: "The hill is very strategic because it overlooks... supply routes to enemy forces."

Russian air strikes killed one civilian in the town of Latmaneh and rebel artillery fire took the life of one woman in the regime-held area of Karnaz, the Observatory said.

A deal last September between Russia and rebel backer Turkey was supposed to avert a massive regime offensive on Idlib, but it was never fully implemented and HTS took full administrative control in January.

More than 560 civilians have been killed in regime and Russian air strikes on north-west Syria since end-April, according to the Observatory.

