Chlorine gas leak kills 13 at Jordan port

AQABA (Jordan) • Thirteen people were killed, including at least four Asian migrants, when toxic chlorine gas escaped on the dockside in the Jordanian Red Sea port of Aqaba, officials said.

More than 250 people were injured in the accident on Monday, of whom 123 remained in hospital yesterday, according to the latest toll update. Most were being treated for the effects of breathing chlorine gas, a common cleaning agent that also has a range of other industrial uses and can be employed as a chemical weapon agent.

The port began returning to normal yesterday, with all docks due to be reopened except for Dock Four, where further safety checks were to be carried out, said Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya.

Aqaba grain silos halted work to allow inspection of the grains and for any signs of contamination, but maritime traffic at Aqaba ports continues, officials said. There were no vessels unloading any grains cargo at the time of the incident, they added.

"The situation in Aqaba is now under control," Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh told state television after visiting the port late on Monday.

The chlorine escaped when the cable snapped on a crane loading a tank of liquefied gas onto a ship, sending it crashing to the ground on the dockside.

The force of the fall punctured the pressurised container, enveloping the freighter Forest 6 in a shroud of the bright yellow gas, closed-circuit TV images from the port showed.

The fallen white tank, punctured and stained yellow from where the gas burst out, came to rest on the dock directly beside the Forest 6 vessel. Ship-tracking websites say the deck cargo ship was built only this year and sails under a Hong Kong flag.

The nearby South Beach, which is popular with tourists, was evacuated after Monday's accident, as were adjacent residential areas, but residents were later told they could return to their homes.

Aqaba tourist department official Nidal al-Majali said that the lack of wind on Monday helped to prevent the gas cloud from spreading outside the port.

Jordan's Aqaba port is the country's only maritime gateway and a transit point for the lion's share of its imports and exports.

Chlorine has a range of industrial uses and is infamous for its use as a chemical weapon agent in World War I.

If inhaled, the gas turns into hydrochloric acid, which can lead to internal burning and drowning through a reactionary release of water in the lungs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS