China urges UN Security Council to do more to lower tensions

BEIJING • China has expressed a "high degree of concern" over deadly clashes between Israel and Palestinians ahead of a meeting it will organise today to discuss the conflict, as it urged the United Nations Security Council to do more to lower tensions and implement a two-state solution.

One of five permanent members of the council, China holds the rotating presidency this month.

The most intense hostilities in seven years have killed at least 83 people in Gaza and seven in Israel since Monday.

Today, the council is to hold another emergency meeting after Tunisia, Norway and China urged the body to reconvene despite resistance from the United States, which acts as a diplomatic shield for ally Israel.

The council has already held two closed-door video conferences - separately on Monday and Wednesday - with the US opposing adoption of a joint declaration, which it said would not "help de-escalate" the situation, diplomats said.

According to sources, all other 14 members of the council were in favour of adopting a joint declaration earlier on Wednesday that was aimed at reducing tension.

"China expresses a high degree of concern regarding the current situation between Palestine and Israel," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said yesterday, adding that Beijing was ready to draft and circulate a statement on behalf of the body.

"The Security Council should take action, reiterate its commitment to... the two-state solution," added Ms Hua.

Today's expected meeting will be public and include participation by Israel and the Palestinians, diplomats told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday.

The goal of a new meeting is "to try to contribute to peace... and to have a Security Council able to express itself and to call for ceasefire", stressed one diplomat who was speaking anonymously.

Israel has refused to allow the council to get involved in the conflict, a demand which Washington has so far agreed to, diplomats said.

In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that a US envoy would travel to the Middle East to seek to calm tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

But in a sign of frustration after the US move to block a council statement, four council members from Europe - Norway, Estonia, France and Ireland - issued their own joint statement later on Wednesday.

"The large numbers of civilian casualties, including children, from Israeli air strikes in Gaza, and of Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza, are both worrying and unacceptable," the statement said.

