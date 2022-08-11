China says no information on news report about any Xi visit to Saudi Arabia

China's President Xi Jinping has not made any official visit to a foreign country since January 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING (REUTERS) - A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday (Aug 11) that he had no information to offer at the moment when asked to comment on a media report that President Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia next week.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that plans are underway in Saudi Arabia for a gala reception for Xi, without saying where it got the information from.

Xi has not made any official visit to a foreign country since January 2020.

The Guardian's report said the gala reception planned will match that given to Donald Trump on his first trip abroad as president, and compared this to the low-key reception when President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia in June.

