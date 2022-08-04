China has remained neutral, says Zelensky

KYIV • Amid heightened tensions surrounding Taiwan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday stressed the importance of Chinese neutrality over the war in his country as Russia finds itself increasingly isolated by the West.

"I would like China to join the unified world position on the tyranny of Russia against Ukraine," he said during a meeting with thousands of students organised by the Australian National University.

"As for now, China is balanced and indeed has neutrality. I will be honest: This neutrality is better than if China would join Russia."

In a reflection of the delicacy of the moment, Ukrainian officials have been largely silent on the high-stakes visit this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said her visit to Taiwan "provokes the situation" over the island.

Mr Zelensky's remarks came in response to a student's question, and he offered a nuanced answer that recognised the geopolitical realities of the moment.

His government, he said, works tirelessly to persuade nations around the world to come together to isolate Russia.

"Every day Russia loses more allies," he said.

But each nation, he added, makes its own calculations.

"I believe the people of China will make a prudent choice," he said. "It's important for us that China will not help Russia."

Mr Zelensky also dismissed the importance of the first grain export shipment from his country, saying it was carrying only a fraction of the crop Kyiv must sell to help salvage its shattered economy.

The first ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime passed inspection and was heading through the Bosphorus yesterday for a delivery that foreign powers hope will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis.

The Razoni left Odesa on the Black Sea early on Monday carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon and anchored at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait on Tuesday night.

The ship entered the Bosphorus Strait around 7.30pm Singapore time, following the completion of the inspection by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations personnel working at a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul.

Ukraine said it had 17 more vessels loaded with agricultural products awaiting approval to set sail.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr Ihor Ostash, said the Razoni was expected to arrive in Tripoli port in four to five days.

Inspection personnel boarded the Razoni after two boats ferried them from a small fishing port to the ship, which was circled by two coast guard boats while a helicopter flew over.

The JCC said the clearing of the ship after a three-hour inspection concluded the initial "proof of concept" operation.

After the first successful departure, a senior Turkish official, who requested anonymity, said three ships may leave the three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea every day, instead of the previously planned one.

NYTIMES, REUTERS