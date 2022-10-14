Children caught up in Iran demos face 'psychological centres'

NICOSIA - Dozens of Iranian children have been killed and hundreds detained after being caught up in protests over Mahsa Amini's death, some of them even ending up in "psychological centres", it has emerged.

Iran has been rocked by a month of demonstrations driven by public outrage over Ms Amini's death after the morality police arrested her for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Fed up over the lack of change, the country's Gen-Z teens - those born before 2010 - have come of age and been credited for their bravery while facing off with the security forces.

"Iranian Zoomers are frustrated/angry with the status quo and aren't afraid to say it online and push outside the red lines" of the Islamic republic, tweeted Holly Dagres, an Iran specialist at the Atlantic Council think tank.

Night after night, young women and schoolgirls have taken to the streets with their hair exposed and fists raised, chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator".

Youths involved in the protests have paid with their lives, however, with the US-based rights group HRANA naming at least 26 dead children - three of them as young as 12.

Iran's Children's Rights Protection Society said at least 28 had been killed, including many from the underprivileged province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

It said families were being "kept in the dark" about the whereabouts of their children, and that their cases were going ahead without proper legal representation.

Amnesty International said Iran's "unrelenting brutal crackdown" involved an "all-out attack on child protesters" that had cost the lives of at least 23 minors.

But the overall number of children killed is widely believed to be much higher.

Human rights lawyer Hassan Raisi said some arrested children were being held in detention centres for adult drug offenders.

"This is very concerning," he was quoted as saying by the London-based Iran Wire news website.

Anyone "under the age of 18 must never be held with any criminal over 18... This is a legal requirement, not a recommendation".

"Around 300 people between the ages of 12-13 and 18-19 are in police custody," he said, without elaborating.