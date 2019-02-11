Caught in Syria, foreign extremists face tough justice in Iraq

BAGHDAD • Their home countries do not want them and holding trials in Syria is not an option. Now foreign extremists who are caught could end up facing tough justice over the border in Iraq.

Both countries have suffered for years at the hands of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group and Iraqi courts have already meted out hefty sentences to hundreds of foreigners, often after lighting-quick trials.

As the final shred of the extremist "caliphate" crumbles in eastern Syria, Kurdish-led forces backed by the United States have captured hundreds more diehard foreign fighters. The American military - which spearheads an international coalition fighting ISIS - has in the past shown itself willing to hand those captured in Syria to the authorities in Iraq.

Ms Belkis Wille of Human Rights Watch said the organisation knows of at least five instances in which US forces handed foreign detainees over to Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service. They include Australian and Lebanese citizens transported out of Kurdish-controlled areas, at least one of whom was eventually sentenced to death in Iraq.

Iraqi justice can be harsh and its courts have doled out death or life sentences to hundreds of foreigners accused of being ISIS members, including some 100 women.

Others who come from Syria can expect similar treatment.

"They are at risk of torture and unfair trials in Iraq," Ms Wille warned.

The fate of foreign fighters in Syria has come into sharper focus since US President Donald Trump's announcement in December that the US will withdraw its troops from the war-torn country.

Washington has stepped up pressure on its reluctant allies to bring home hundreds of militants, but the issue is politically sensitive in countries such as Britain and France.

Governments have been grappling for weeks with the question of foreign fighters detained by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who have warned that they may not be able to guard their jails once US troops leave.

France, hit by repeated deadly ISIS attacks, has so far opposed the return of militants. But since Mr Trump's announcement, Paris has said it is studying "all options".

On a recent visit to Iraq, French Defence Minister Florence Parly warned of the need to avoid having some extremists "ending up in the wild and dispersing".

Researcher on extremist movements Hisham al-Hashimi said that a deal appears to have been struck with Iraq "at the very highest level and in secret" to tackle the issue.

Such a pact allows foreign fighters' countries of origin to avoid politically fraught repatriations; in exchange, Iraq will receive "ultra-modern arms and crucial military equipment", he said.

But while such a deal might solve a headache for politicians, it has raised serious concerns among relatives. Ms Veronique Roy, a member of a group of about 70 French families with relatives who went to ISIS territory, said it would be tragic if captives were handed over to Baghdad.

French officials say Kurdish forces in Syria are currently detaining some 60 adult French citizens.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE