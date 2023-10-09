Cathay Pacific cancels Tel Aviv flights, citing tense situation in Israel

Cathay said it would provide further updates ahead of its next scheduled service, on Oct 12. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
46 min ago

HONG KONG – Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday that it was cancelling its flights CX675 from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv, and CX676 from Tel Aviv to Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Cathay said it would provide further updates ahead of its next scheduled service on Thursday.

Cathay joins other international air carriers that have suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the militant group Hamas’ audacious attack across southern Israel.

United States air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

The US airlines normally operate direct service from major US metropolitan areas, including New York, Chicago, Washington, DC, and Miami.

In a statement on Sunday, United Airlines said it operated two scheduled flights to the US from Israel late last Saturday and early on Sunday, but that service would remain suspended “until conditions allow them to resume”.

Delta representatives said they were monitoring the situation to make schedule adjustments as necessary, but that flights “have been cancelled into this week”. REUTERS

More On This Topic
S’poreans should avoid travelling to Gaza Strip, West Bank, Israel: MFA
World reacts to Israel-Gaza war

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top