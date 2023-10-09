Cathay Pacific cancels Tel Aviv flights, citing tense situation in Israel

HONG KONG – Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday that it was cancelling its flights CX675 from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv, and CX676 from Tel Aviv to Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Cathay said it would provide further updates ahead of its next scheduled service on Thursday.

Cathay joins other international air carriers that have suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the militant group Hamas’ audacious attack across southern Israel.

United States air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

The US airlines normally operate direct service from major US metropolitan areas, including New York, Chicago, Washington, DC, and Miami.

In a statement on Sunday, United Airlines said it operated two scheduled flights to the US from Israel late last Saturday and early on Sunday, but that service would remain suspended “until conditions allow them to resume”.

Delta representatives said they were monitoring the situation to make schedule adjustments as necessary, but that flights “have been cancelled into this week”. REUTERS