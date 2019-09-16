Car bomb kills 10 in Syrian town near Turkish border

A view of the Syrian-Turkish border, as seen from the Syrian side, in a photo taken on July 23, 2019.
A view of the Syrian-Turkish border, as seen from the Syrian side, in a photo taken on July 23, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

BEIRUT (REUTERS) - A rigged car exploded near a hospital in the Syrian town of al-Rai at the border with Turkey on Sunday (Sept15), killing 10 people and wounding 15, the local council and a medical worker said.

The blast also caused damage in the hospital, said a statement from the council of the town, which lies in a part of northwest Syria under the control of Turkey-backed rebels.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said 12 civilians were killed after a "terror bomb attack" near the frontier.

Topics: 

Branded Content