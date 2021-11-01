Car bomb attack in Yemen claims 12 lives

ADEN (Yemen) • At least 12 civilians, including children, were killed on Saturday in a car bomb blast near the airport of Aden, the Yemeni government's interim capital, security officials said.

"A car bomb was detonated, killing a number of our peaceful citizens, including children, and wounding a number of other civilians," said Mr Ali al-Kathiri, a spokesman for the Southern Transitional Council - part of Yemen's government.

Almost three weeks ago, six people were killed in a car bomb attack that targeted Aden's governor, who survived.

The internationally recognised government moved to Aden from the capital Sanaa in 2014, after being forced out by the Houthis, who are fighting Saudi-backed Yemeni government loyalists.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen's war in 2015.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday's blast, which is the deadliest in the area since last December, when an attack targeting Cabinet members ripped through Aden's airport.

At least 26 people, including three from the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed and scores were injured in that attack, as ministers disembarked from an aircraft. All ministers were reportedly unharmed.

Also on Saturday, three children were killed and three more were critically wounded in a neighbourhood of Yemen's third city Taez, by what state media said was rebel mortar fire.

Yemen, which has been at war for the past seven years, is also home to the Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula militant group, which launches periodic attacks against both fighters aligned with the country's authorities and the insurgents. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the conflict.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE