Calls for truce as Israel continues pounding Gaza

GAZA/JERUSALEM • Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire yesterday after a brief overnight lull during which the United Nations sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people have now been displaced.

Israeli leaders said they would press on, for now, with an offensive to destroy the capabilities of the armed factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad, amid calls by the United States and other world powers for an end to the conflict.

"The fighting will not cease until we bring total and long-term quiet," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said, blaming Hamas for the worst escalation in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years.

Hamas began firing rockets eight days ago to retaliate against what it said were Israeli abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel's 21 per cent Arab minority staged a general strike yesterday in solidarity.

"It allows the other side, the Jews, to realise the big impact of the Arabs," Mr Diaa Rabaya'a, 23, said at Damascus Gate between East Jerusalem and the Old City. "Any day they choose not to work, it almost disables the country."

Gaza medical officials say 213 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women. The Israeli authorities say 10 people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centres, the UN humanitarian agency said. Some 47,000 of the 52,000 displaced had fled to UN schools.

Israel said more than 3,450 rockets have been launched at it from Gaza, some falling short and others shot down by its Iron Dome air defences. It says its forces have killed around 130 Hamas fighters and another 30 from Islamic Jihad.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Ramadan clashes between police and worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and a court case by Israeli settlers to evict Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem have caused anger among Palestinians.

Yesterday, general strikes took place in East Jerusalem, Arab towns within Israel and in the West Bank cities.

Palestinian businesses across East Jerusalem were shuttered, including in the walled Old City, and in the mixed Jewish-Arab port city of Haifa in northern Israel. Protest organiser Raja Zaatar told Reuters the strike had closed 90 per cent of shops in Arab neighbourhoods.

In the heart of the Old City is the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, which sits in the historic compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Mr Yuval Steinitz, a Cabinet minister from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, deplored the strike as "another blow to the delicate fabric of relations and cooperation between Jews and Arabs".

The Israeli military's chief spokesman, Brigadier-General Hidai Zilberman, said it was continuing to operate in Gaza in accordance with a target list for the coming 24 hours. "The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is not talking about a ceasefire. We're focused on the firing," he told Army Radio.

Gaza residents said Israel was keeping up intense air strikes.

In Israel, sirens indicated rocket strikes were focused on border communities - despite a threat by Hamas on Monday to renew longer-range attacks on Tel Aviv.

Demonstrations over the Gaza crisis and recent Jerusalem tensions were also planned for Ramallah, Hebron and other Palestinian cities across the West Bank.

In signs of a possible spread of the violence, the Israeli military said its troops shot dead a Palestinian who tried to attack them with a gun and improvised explosives in the occupied West Bank and that it downed an unmanned aerial vehicle near the border with Jordan yesterday.

US President Joe Biden, in a phone call to Mr Netanyahu on Monday night, said Israel had the right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks but encouraged it to make every effort to protect civilians, according to the White House.

Top US military officer Army General Mark Milley said on Monday that the violence could spread. "My assessment is that you risk broader destabilisation and you risk a whole series of negative consequences if the fighting continues," he said.

The UN General Assembly is expected to meet to discuss the violence tomorrow.

