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Nov 24 - Eleven people were killed when a passenger bus and a truck collided in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, the country's interior ministry said on Tuesday.

Ambulance and civil defence crews joined rescue efforts on Al Watan Road, where the vehicles collided, the ministry said in a statement on social media website X.

Emergency teams secured the scene and directed traffic.

The ministry did not identify those killed or say whether anyone else was injured.

It said authorities were investigating the cause of the crash and would release their findings once the inquiry was complete. REUTERS