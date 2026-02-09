Building collapse in Lebanon's Tripoli kills 13, search for missing continues

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Feb 9 - The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in the Lebanese city of Tripoli rose to 13, as rescue teams continued to search for missing people beneath the rubble, Lebanon's National News Agency reported on Monday.

Rescue workers in the northern city's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood have also assisted nine survivors, while the search continued for others still believed to be trapped under the debris, NNA said.

Officials said on Sunday that two adjoining buildings had collapsed.

Abdel Hamid Karameh, head of Tripoli's municipal council, said he could not confirm how many people remained missing. Earlier, the head of Lebanon's civil defence rescue service said the two buildings were home to 22 residents.

A number of aging residential buildings have collapsed in Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city, in recent weeks, highlighting deteriorating infrastructure and years of neglect, state media reported, citing municipal officials. REUTERS