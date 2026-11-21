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Lewis Pugh (left) - the UN Environment Programme’s “patron of the oceans” - swam in parts of the Hormuz strait close to Oman’s coastline over three days.

LONDON - A British endurance swimmer who swam in waters in the Strait of Hormuz to highlight the “devastating environmental consequences of war” on Nov 21 called for the waterway to be reopened and the pollution in it to be cleaned up.

“Oil tankers, gas carriers and other merchant ships are being attacked, day after day. The environmental consequences of this war will last for generations,” Lewis Pugh wrote in a post on his website.

Pugh, 56 and the UN Environment Programme’s “patron of the oceans”, swam in parts of the strait close to Oman’s coastline over three days in the past week to publicise his message.

On Nov 16, when he was just half an hour in the water, an oil tanker was struck a few kilometres away.

Other attacks occurred during his swims that left vessels ablaze.

A crew member aboard a boat accompanying endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh looks towards a burning liquefied petroleum gas tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Nov 17, off the Musandam Peninsula, Oman. PHOTO: LEWIS PUGH FOUNDATION VIA AP

He completed a total 15km swim, starting from the Musandam Peninsula and rounding part of the Cape of Hormuz, both located in Oman.

Iran sits on the other side of the strait, which is 39km across at its shortest span.

Iran began blockading the waterway and targeting ships in the area following US and Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict in February.

“The Strait of Hormuz is far more than a vital shipping route. It is one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited,” Pugh said.

“Dolphins, sea turtles and dugongs live in these waters. It is one of the great natural wonders of the world,” he said.

Pugh has previously undertaken high-profile swims in Antarctica, the North Pole and the Red Sea to advocate for rivers clean enough to swim and fish in safely.

“My message is simple: Stop the fighting, Open the Strait, Clean up the pollution,” he added. AFP