British Airways flight from India makes emergency landing in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (DPA) - A British Airways plane with 211 passengers on board made an emergency landing on Saturday (June 15) in Istanbul after encountering a problem with one engine, the DHA news agency reported.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was flying from Chennai, in southern India, to London.

The plane encountered a problem with its right engine mid-flight, after an oil leak, the private news agency reported after talking to airport authorities and passengers.

Passenger Karthik Veluchamy told reporters at the airport that the problem occurred about three hours into the flight.

"We landed here safely. They will send a new plane to Istanbul for us," he was quoted as saying.

The pilot sought permission to land in Istanbul, and the plane touched down at 12.30pm (0930 GMT). The oil leak was discovered after the aircraft was checked, DHA said.

The passengers were told that their new flight was expected to take off in the evening, but they weren't given a time.