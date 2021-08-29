Biden to Israeli PM: US ready for other options if Iran talks fail

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday that he was putting "diplomacy first" in trying to rein in Iran's nuclear programme but that if negotiations fail he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

Mr Biden and Mr Bennett held their first meeting seeking to reset US-Israeli relations and narrow differences over how to deal with Iran's nuclear advances.

Tensions complicated relations between Mr Bennett's predecessor, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former US president Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Mr Barack Obama, with Mr Biden as vice-president.

But the White House meeting was eclipsed by Thursday's attack outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed at least 170 people, including 13 US service members, confronting Mr Biden with the worst crisis of his young presidency.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, both leaders touched on Iran, one of the thorniest issues between them, but mostly they papered over their disagreements.

Mr Biden said they discussed "our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon".

"We're putting diplomacy first and we'll see where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options," he added, without offering specifics.

A White House statement issued later said the two also "reviewed steps to deter and contain Iran's dangerous regional behaviour".

Mr Bennett, a far-right politician who ended Mr Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister in June, was expected to press Mr Biden in private to harden his approach to Iran and back out of negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal with Teheran that Mr Trump abandoned.

US-Iran talks have stalled as Washington awaits the next move by Iran's new hardline president.

"I was happy to hear your clear words that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon," Mr Bennett told Mr Biden.

"You emphasised that you'll try the diplomatic route but there are other options if that doesn't work out," he added, also stopping short of identifying the possibilities.

REUTERS