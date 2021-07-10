Biden says Afghans must decide own future, as US pullout nears

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden has strongly defended his decision to pull US military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war.

Speaking in the White House on Thursday, Mr Biden said the Afghan military has the ability to repel the Taleban, denying reports that US intelligence had forecast a collapse of the US-backed government in Kabul in six months amid warnings of a civil war.

Mr Biden set an Aug 31 target date for the final withdrawal of US forces, minus about 650 troops to guard the US embassy in Kabul, and said thousands of Afghan interpreters will be moved to safety. However, he was careful not to declare victory, saying "there's no mission accomplished".

"We achieved those objectives, that's why we went. We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build. And it's the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country," he said.

The speech represented Mr Biden's most extensive comments to date about the US withdrawal, and came under pressure from critics to give more explanation for his decision to withdraw.

Mr Biden called on countries in the region to help bring about an elusive political settlement between the warring parties. He said the Afghan government should seek a deal with the Taleban to allow them to coexist peacefully.

The Pentagon says the pullout of US forces is 90 per cent complete.

Meanwhile, a Taleban delegation in Moscow yesterday said the group controlled over 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others.

At a news conference in the Russian capital, three Taleban officials sought to signal that the group did not pose a threat to the wider region. The officials said the Taleban would do all it could to prevent the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group from operating on Afghan territory and that it would also seek to wipe out drug production.

"We will take all measures so that Islamic State will not operate on Afghan territory... and our territory will never be used against our neighbours," Taleban official Shahabuddin Delawar said. The same delegation said a day earlier that the group would not attack the Tajik-Afghan border, the fate of which is in focus in Russia and Central Asia. "We want all representatives of Afghan society... to take part in creating an Afghan state," he said.

REUTERS