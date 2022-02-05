Biden opted for complex raid over air strike on ISIS leader

WASHINGTON • By early December, US intelligence was certain: the man occupying the top floor of a nondescript house in Atmeh, northern Syria - who never left the premises, emerging only to bathe on the roof - was the head of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

In the White House Situation Room, a table-top model of the house was set up, and President Joe Biden was briefed on his options to neutralise Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, one of America's most wanted Islamist targets.

US officials say they could have easily killed Quraishi - whose location they had narrowed down last year before pinpointing it - with a precision missile.

Mr Biden chose a riskier course, said a senior US official briefing reporters on Thursday, to reduce the possibility of killing the civilians also living in the three-level cinderblock home, set amid olive trees near the Turkish border.

The Special Operations Forces assault launched early on Thursday was "incredibly complex", the official said, given several nearby homes and the presence of women and multiple children in the building. In the end, as elite US troops surrounded the house calling for all inside to come out, Quraishi blew himself up, along with his wife and two children.

The "massive" explosion ejected multiple people from the building, including Quraishi, who was found dead on the ground outside the building, according to General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command.

The operation had been repeatedly rehearsed in detail. Special forces trained for everything from a surrender to a firefight, and one possibility was that Quraishi would blow himself up.

"One of our main concerns was that he would kill himself and the structure would collapse, killing everyone else in the building," said a senior military official.

The operation team consulted engineers on the strength of the concrete building, the official said. They concluded with "high confidence" that an explosion would destroy only the top floor.

The hideout's location in Idlib province was just 15km north of where Quraishi's ISIS predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, likewise killed himself in 2019 to avoid US capture.

Early this week, Mr Biden was briefed on the situation and gave the operational go-ahead on Tuesday. The raid went according to plan - almost. As Mr Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and other officials monitored the raid in real time in the Situation Room, helicopters flew in US commandos who surrounded the building and warned off neighbours.

The team called on everyone to exit the building, and a couple and their children living on the first level emerged and were taken to safety, the senior official explained. Moments later, the top floor erupted with an explosion, tearing off half the structure but leaving the level below intact.

US forces began moving in, but a couple on the second floor barricaded themselves in their residence and began firing on them.

"The ISIS lieutenant and his wife were killed," the official said, without offering details, adding that four children emerged to be taken to safety.

After the raid, questions remained about how many people died. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said seven civilians were among at least 13 people killed, four of them children.

US forces took incoming fire from unknown local gunmen during the raid, the US official said. The US troops fired back, killing at least two, with no Americans injured.

In operational terms, officials said, the only mishap was that one helicopter delivering commandos to the location developed mechanical problems and landed in a nearby field, where it was destroyed.

Japan's top government spokesman yesterday said the death of the ISIS leader was an important step for peace and stability in the Middle East.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also said Japan would continue to work closely with other nations in the fight against extremism.

