Biden left awaiting benefits after fist bump in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON • In the balmy backyard of the Israeli President's residence last week, US President Joe Biden was reminded of "a great enthusiasm" for the Jewish state when he first visited as a US senator 50 years ago.

The next day, at his first meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, no one would believe that Mr Biden was enthusiastic.

The awkward encounter - embodied by a grudging fist bump with a leader he had hoped to marginalise after the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi - underscored his calculus as a president desperate to bring home relief from high petrol prices.

For the crown prince, the meeting delivered the stamp of US legitimacy. His officials worked to seize the opportunity to dispense with blame for Mr Khashoggi's murder and convey the notion that Saudi Arabia holds the key to lower fuel prices.

Mr Biden and the crown prince pushed through a tightly choreographed summit designed to repair ties while avoiding the suggestion that the US leader was too chummy or obsequious.

The goal was clear: The United States was turning the page and avoiding anything that would endanger more oil production.

It was a gamble by Mr Biden, who returns to Washington in precarious political standing. His legislative agenda is bogged down by his own party, with the midterm elections just months away and allies increasingly frustrated his White House has not achieved many of its aims.

The Saudi wager prompted howls of hypocrisy from activists and allies at home and in the Gulf states whom Mr Biden needs to address energy shortages.

The payoff may be months away, if it comes at all.

Mr Biden departed Saudi Arabia on Saturday without a firm commitment for a production hike that could ease pain at the pump, saying only that based on his conversations, he expects "further steps in the coming weeks".

That suggests that an announcement may be delayed until Opec's August meeting, that increases would not be calibrated until early autumn and any drop in US oil prices will fall close to the November elections.