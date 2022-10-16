Biden has no plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince at G-20 summit: US official

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden does not plan to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia in November, said United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday.

Mr Biden "has no plans to meet the Crown Prince at the G-20 summit", Mr Sullivan told CNN, speaking amid already stormy US-Saudi relations that have been further strained by Riyadh's support for oil production cuts.

The planned cuts have infuriated Washington, with Mr Biden warning last Tuesday of unspecified "consequences".

The move last week by Opec+, composed of the Riyadh-led Opec cartel and an additional group of 10 exporters headed by Russia, would reduce global output by up to two million barrels per day from November.

It could send energy prices soaring amid an energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, and as inflation-weary American voters prepare to cast ballots in midterm elections.

The White House has charged that Opec+ was "aligning with Russia", saying the cuts would boost Moscow's revenue and undermine sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi officials have defended the move as motivated purely by economics, not politics. AFP