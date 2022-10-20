Beyond cutting hair and rhetoric, little the West can do to change Iran’s trajectory

PARIS/WASHINGTON - Western actors and officials have cut their hair on camera to dramatise their support for Iranian women, whose protests have rocked the Islamic Republic since a 22-year-old woman died in the custody of Iran’s morality police more than a month ago.

“For Freedom,” French actor Juliette Binoche said as she snipped off a hank of auburn hair in solidarity with Iranians decrying the death of Ms Mahsa Amini, who was arrested on Sept 13 in Teheran for “inappropriate attire” and died three days later.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister and two other lawmakers cut their hair in Parliament.

The performances hint at a deeper reality: beyond voicing support, criticising abuses and giving protesters digital tools to communicate, Western governments have few policy levers to influence events in Iran, officials and analysts said.

Four years of economic sanctions, reimposed by former US President Donald Trump in 2018 and continued – if inconsistently enforced – by his successor Joe Biden, have not stopped Iran’s expansion of its nuclear programme, let alone curtailed its support for proxies abroad or dissuaded it from crushing dissent at home.

In a world where oil prices have risen with the Ukraine war and where Iran’s major oil buyers, China and India, seem unfazed by the threat of stronger enforcement of US sanctions, it seems that Teheran will continue to have a financial lifeline.

“In terms of economic tools that could really change the regime’s outlook... those tools are very limited,” said Mr Henry Rome of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think-tank.

No ‘regime change’ talk

Given the unhappy results of US interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan, there is no discussion of any US effort to help topple an Iranian leadership itself born of a revolutionary rejection of an earlier US-backed regime change in Teheran.

In 1953, the CIA helped orchestrate the overthrow of Iran’s popular Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh, restoring to power the Shah, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, who was then ousted in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, heralding decades of US-Iranian animus.

“We are not looking to get involved in regime change,” said a Western diplomat.

A US official described Washington’s policy as three-fold: voicing support for protesters and their right to express their views; drawing attention to allegations against Iranian security forces of human rights abuses; and encouraging companies to preserve Internet access in Iran, allowing demonstrators to communicate.

“The outcome is not going to be determined by what the US does, by what the West does, by what any foreigner does – it’s going to be determined by what the Iranian people do and by what their government does in response,” the official said.

“We can shine a spotlight, we can make sure that the Iranian people know that they are not alone, that people are watching and that they are being heard. We can hold people who are repressing them accountable through our sanctions,” he added on condition of anonymity. “Those are the areas we are looking at.”