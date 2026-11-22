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Nov 21 - Bahrain said on Saturday that an Iranian attack had struck and damaged a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire but no injuries, the latest incident as hostilities spread across the Middle East after the US and Israeli war on Iran started in February.

Civil Defence teams were fighting the fire, Bahrain's interior ministry said in a post on X. It gave no details on the location or nature of the facility.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry warned residents of a potential threat and urged them to move to the nearest safe location, without specifying the nature of the threat.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, says it has intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks over the past week. Gulf Arab states have come under repeated fire from Tehran since the war broke out. REUTERS