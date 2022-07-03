At least 5 killed as strong quakes rock Iran

TEHERAN • A series of strong earthquakes rocked southern Iran yesterday, killing at least five people, injuring more than 80 others and flattening dozens of buildings.

The quakes, including two of magnitude 6.0, struck west of the major port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The first rattled an area north of the town of Dezhgan shortly after 2am local time, before a 5.7-magnitude tremor hit two hours later, followed quickly by the second 6.0-magnitude quake, said the USGS.

Hormozgan governor Mehdi Dousti said five people were killed. The official news agency Irna reported him as saying the village of Sayeh Khosh, close to the epicentre, was completely destroyed.

"Eighty-four people were injured out of whom only 15 are still in hospital for treatment," national emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told state television.

The state broadcaster showed video footage of residential buildings reduced to rubble in Sayeh Khosh, which was plunged into darkness by a power outage.

Ambulances and other vehicles tried to navigate roads covered in debris as shocked residents took to the streets or tried to recover items from their flattened homes.

People also spent the night outdoors in the provincial capital Bandar Abbas, which has a population of more than half a million and is located about 100km east of the epicentres. Long queues were forming in front of petrol stations in the city, state media reported.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi visited Hormozgan province and said restoring water and electricity was among the government's top priorities.

Iran's Red Crescent Society said search-and-rescue operations were nearly over.

Iran sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE