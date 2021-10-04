At least 3 killed, flights delayed as cyclone hits Oman

DUBAI • Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman yesterday, killing at least three people, with the authorities urging residents to evacuate coastal areas while flights to and from the capital, Muscat, were delayed.

A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was missing.

Two Asian workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their housing area in an industrial zone as a result of the cyclone, the state news agency reported.

Part of the eyewall of the storm, where the most severe weather occurs, had entered Al Batinah South governorate, the state news agency said.

The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents.

Some flights to and from Muscat International Airport were suspended "to avoid any risks", the airport tweeted, while the Civil Aviation Authority urged people to avoid low-lying areas and valleys.

Oman declared a two-day national holiday yesterday and today, shuttering schools, "due to the adverse climate conditions", the official Oman News Agency said.

More than 2,700 people were being put up in emergency shelters. Most of the oil-exporting country's five million people live in and around Muscat.

Roads in the capital would be open only to vehicles on emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm dies down, according to the authorities.

Over in the United Arab Emirates, the authorities said precautionary measures were being taken. Police were moving to ensure safety by conducting security patrols near beaches and valleys where torrential rains were expected.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE