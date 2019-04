TRIPOLI (AFP) - At least 21 people have been killed since the start of a four-day-old offensive by Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar to take Tripoli, the country's UN-backed government said on Sunday (April 7).

Another 27 people have been wounded since the assault began on Thursday, the Health Ministry in Tripoli said, without specifying whether civilians were among the dead.

On Saturday, Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) reported 14 deaths among its fighters.