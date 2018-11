KABUL (AFP) - At least 10 people were killed and 19 wounded in a Taliban-claimed attack at a private British security firm's compound in Kabul, officials said Wednesday (Nov 28), without confirming the victims' nationalities.

"10 dead, 19 wounded have been evacuated from site," health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh told AFP. An interior ministry spokesman confirmed the toll but warned it could still change.