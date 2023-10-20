Asean foreign ministers jointly call for end to violence in Israel-Hamas war, urge safe humanitarian passage

RIYADH - Asean foreign ministers have jointly called for an immediate end to acts of violence in the escalation of armed conflicts in the Middle East.

The calls come in the wake of a growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and as Asean leaders meet their counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council for a summit in the Saudi capital.

Israel has signalled it is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza to annihilate Hamas over the Oct 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen who killed 1,400 people in southern Israel, including Thai and Philippine nationals.

The Israeli military response has killed some 3,800 people in Gaza and the blockaded enclave is under tighter restrictions.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Asean ministers urged parties involved in the Israel-Hamas war to avoid further human casualties and called for the full respect of international humanitarian law.

Expressing grave concern, the group also urged all parties to create safe and rapid passage of humanitarian corridors.

“We strongly condemn the acts of violence which have led to the deaths and injury of civilians, including Asean nationals.

“We reaffirm our support for a negotiated two-state solution that allows both Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace and security, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. This will be the only viable path to resolving the root cause of the conflict,” the statement said.

The ministers also called on all parties to protect and ensure safety and security to all civilians, including Asean nationals, and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

They stressed their commitment to providing emergency assistance to Asean nationals and urged the international community to support the peace process “in order to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region”.

Israel has put the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million people under siege and bombarded the enclave, and its air strikes have also made more than a million Palestinians homeless.