As Iran war rages, Trump pivots to cost of living on Kentucky trip

HEBRON, Kentucky - Twelve days into the Iran war, US President Donald Trump is refocusing on domestic issues, travelling to Kentucky on March 11 to promote his economic plans as Republicans urge him to address rising concern over the cost of living.

The president’s campaign trip is his first since the start of the US-Israeli military operation in Iran. It offers Mr Trump a chance to sharpen his economic message ahead of the November midterm elections, when Republicans will be defending narrow majorities in both chambers of the US Congress.

Mr Trump is due to deliver remarks at two events in northern Kentucky and nearby Cincinnati, Ohio.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt could not say why Mr Trump had chosen to go to those places in particular, but the Kentucky district is also home to Republican US Representative Thomas Massie, a Trump critic who has frequently broken with his party.

Mr Massie led the high-profile push for more transparency from Mr Trump’s Justice Department’s handling of files connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Trump has endorsed the Republican candidate who will face off against Mr Massie in the party’s primary in May.

In his public remarks, Mr Trump is expected to focus on his efforts to lower some prescription drug costs, a key selling point for Republicans trying to address voters’ economic concerns.

It is the latest in a series of speeches Mr Trump has delivered around the country to sell the American public on his economic policies, but they have often been overshadowed by his policies abroad, most recently the war in Iran, which has caused gas prices to soar.

Gas prices are up US$0.61 (77 Singapore cents) on average in both Kentucky and nationwide compared to last month, according to travel organisation AAA.

“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay,” Mr Trump posted earlier this week, “ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!”

Mr Bill Kunkel, a 67-year-old retired welder in Union, Kentucky, told Reuters he is concerned about how the Iran war and Mr Trump’s tariff programme will continue to affect an area known for logistics and manufacturing.

“I voted for Trump because he was going to get us out of all of these wars. That is one of the reasons why I agree with Massie – it can’t just be a forever war”, Mr Kunkel added, referring to Mr Massie’s criticism of Mr Trump’s decision to go to war against Iran.

Mr Massie said in an interview that he welcomes Mr Trump to his district as they share a lot of the same supporters.

“I’ve taken care to never insult the president, to never call him names. If I have a policy disagreement with him, I articulate it and keep it to that,” he said.

Mr Trump has endorsed Mr Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL officer and farmer Mr Trump calls “high-quality”, to take on Mr Massie, a man Mr Trump calls “unreliable”. Mr Gallrein’s campaign said he will attend the president’s event.

“There is growing dissatisfaction with where Massie is, and part of it is not supporting the president,” said Mr Larry Mazzuckelli, a retired federal government employee and political commentator from Union, Kentucky. REUTERS