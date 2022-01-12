Art of war

The rubble of Syria's embattled streets, destroyed by the nation's military forces and their allies, is brought to life in a stark clay sculpture by France-based artist Khaled Dawwa.

Dawwa, who turns 35 this year, fled his native Syria and arrived in France in October 2014, posting his art on social media as a means of protest against the Syrian regime.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has declared victory in the war and his regime controls most of the country, though sections are still held by rebels.

After it began as an uprising as part of the Arab Spring in the early 2010s, the conflict grew into a proxy war involving the United States, Iran, Russia and Turkey.

At least 350,000 people have died over the last decade, the United Nations reported in September last year.

However, it said that the number was only of verified deaths and that the true toll is likely much higher.

The conflict has spawned the world's biggest refugee crisis, with more than half of Syria's people said to have been displaced.

Nearly 5.7 million registered refugees, including almost 2.7 million children, live in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

Last year, more than 78,000 Syrians applied for asylum in the European Union, according to EU records as at late last month.

