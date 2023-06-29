Armed man killed in gunfire exchange near US consulate in Jeddah, says state media

Credit: Lee Pei Jie The Straits Times
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

JEDDAH - An armed man exchanged fire with Saudi security authorities near the US Consulate building in Jeddah, leading to his death and the death of a Nepalese security guard, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

“A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death”, a spokesman for the Makkah Region police said.

A Nepalese worker in the consulate’s private security guards was injured and subsequently died, SPA reported.

Investigations are under way into the shootings.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

