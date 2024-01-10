Arab neighbours, Palestinians' Abbas seek to rally efforts for Gaza truce

CAIRO/AMMAN - Egypt and Jordan will try to rally momentum for a ceasefire in Gaza and press to ease the humanitarian crisis there as their leaders meet Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in Aqaba on Jan 10, a senior Egyptian official said.

Mr Abbas, Jordan's King Abdullah and Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will also affirm their opposition to any displacement of Palestinians from their lands, he said.

It is a risk Egypt warns has grown as Israel's all-out war against Hamas has driven most Gaza residents southward towards the Egyptian border.

Jordan has been concerned by increased instability and attacks on Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with which it shares a border.

"The Arabs are telling the Americans the priority now is to get a ceasefire and push Israel to allow Palestinians to go back to northern Gaza, and ease the overcrowding near (the southern town of) Rafah, which is alarming both the Egyptians and the Jordanians," a Jordanian official said.

Ahead of the Aqaba summit, Mr Abbas met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a tour of the region that is expected to finish in Egypt.

Mr Blinken has been pressing Israel's leaders to offer a pathway to a Palestinian state.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank and held talks with Israel on a Palestinian state before they collapsed in 2014, while Hamas has ruled in Gaza since 2007.

Egypt, along with Qatar, has separately been trying to mediate between Israel and Hamas to negotiate a new ceasefire in Gaza.

It is also trying to secure the release of Israeli hostages that Hamas captured in its Oct 7 attack on Israel.

That mediation has resumed following a pause after the killing last week of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

An Israeli delegation visited Egypt on Jan 9 to discuss the possibility of a long-term ceasefire in return for the freeing of hostages, two Egyptian security sources said.