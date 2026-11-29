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Mansour Abbas discussed in an interview a Bill that his list co-sponsored to establish an independent commission of inquiry into the security failures that led to Hamas’ 2023 invasion of southern Israel.

JERUSALEM – The leader of a key Arab-Israeli party implicitly recognised Hamas as a “terror group”, a move that could pave the way for his party joining a coalition to unseat caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His rival, Gadi Eisenkot, who is seeking to form a coalition of anti-Netanyahu parties, has set the designation of Hamas as a terror group as a precondition for parties wanting to join any government.

Mansour Abbas, who heads the moderate Islamist Raam party, discussed in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 broadcast on the evening of Nov 28 a Bill that his list co-sponsored to establish an independent commission of inquiry into the security failures that led to Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel. The Bill refers to Hamas as a “terror group”.

“This is a Bill that you signed,” the interviewer said, pointing at a passage in the Bill on a computer screen and asking Abbas to read it out.

“... terror organisations, and at their helm Hamas,” Abbas read out.

“And what does that mean?... That a Bill that you are signed on...” the interviewer asked.

“... defines Hamas as a terror organisation,” Abbas said.

The exchange was widely interpreted in the Israeli press as an acknowledgement from Abbas. “Raam Chairman, Mansour Abbas, says for the first time in his own voice that Hamas is a terrorist organisation,” Channel 12 wrote.

“And why have you waited until now?” the interviewer asked.

“There are different aspects to this issue that relate to the personal level, to the level of Arab (Israeli) society, to relations with the Palestinian people as a whole, to the way we look at the conflict itself,” he said.

“Besides, we also want to make sure (political opponents) don’t use this as a pretext to declare an all‑out war on every Palestinian baby, on every Palestinian woman, and on the entire Palestinian people,” he added.

Two Arab-majority lists made unprecedented gains in the inconclusive October vote and secured nearly a sixth of the 120-seat Parliament. Both have previously condemned the Oct 7, 2023, attack as an act of terror.

In the interview broadcast on Nov 28 , Abbas reiterated his endorsement of the coalition talks led by Eisenkot. “We support his moves,” he said, adding that Raam may join a future coalition from the get-go, or at a later stage.

“The goal is not just to form a government that will replace Netanyahu’s government. The goal is to form a government for four years,” he said. AFP