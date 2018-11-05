Anti-US protest in Iran with return of oil sanctions

Iranians chanting "Death to America" rallied yesterday to mark the anniversary of the seizure of the US Embassy during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the imminent return of US sanctions on Iran's oil sector.

Thousands of students in the government-organised rally in Teheran burned the Stars and Stripes, an effigy of Uncle Sam and pictures of President Donald Trump outside what was once the US mission.

The restoration of US sanctions today is part of a wider effort by Mr Trump to force Teheran to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and its support for proxy forces in conflicts in the Middle East.

