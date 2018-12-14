Ankara train crash leaves nine dead, 47 injured

ANKARA • Nine people were killed and nearly 50 injured after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in Ankara, yesterday.

Transport Minister Cahit Turhan told reporters three of those killed were operators of the train. He added that 47 people were injured and were in hospital for treatment.

The fast train had been on its way from Ankara's main station to the central province of Konya and, according to Hurriyet daily, there were 206 passengers on board.

Mr Turhan said the accident took place six minutes after the train left the Turkish capital.

Ankara governor Vasip Sahin said search and rescue efforts were continuing and "technical investigations" were underway to find out exactly what caused the crash.

Images published by Turkish media showed debris from the train scattered on the rail track, which was covered in snow.

The accident comes after a train derailment in July which killed 24 people and injured hundreds in Tekirdag province, in the country's north-west.

In March 2014, a commuter train smashed into a minibus on a railway track in the southern province of Mersin, leaving 10 dead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE