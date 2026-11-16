Amazon’s migrant workers still exploited in Saudi: Amnesty

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Amazon told the NGO it had strengthened oversight of labour suppliers through audits and grievance mechanisms.

LONDON – Migrant workers employed at Amazon facilities in Saudi Arabia continue to face exploitation despite reforms introduced after a major Amnesty International investigation in 2023, the rights group said on Nov 16.

Amnesty said recruiters are still misleading workers from India and Nepal about the terms of their employment and leaving some stranded in Saudi Arabia without work or pay when Amazon no longer requires their services.

The organisation revealed in 2023 that external recruiters had withheld wages and charged illegal recruitment fees, leaving workers in severe financial hardship.

Following those findings, Amazon paid more than US$2 million (S$2.58 million) to 1,180 workers.

But the group said on Nov 16 that similar problems persist.

“When workers are no longer needed by Amazon, they can be left without work or pay for weeks or months, yet unable to return home or move freely to other jobs,” Amnesty’s director for corporate accountability Marta Schaaf said in a statement.

Amnesty found that recruiters were telling workers before they left their home countries that they would be employed directly by Amazon on long contracts.

Instead, many were hired through third-party agencies with limited job security.

Prakash, a worker from Nepal quoted by Amnesty, said Amazon could get rid of them “anytime they want”.

“It’s unclear when they will kick us out from work – today or tomorrow.”

Some of the 24 workers interviewed by Amnesty said they had spent months without work after losing Amazon placements.

Because of Saudi Arabia’s sponsorship system, many remained tied to their employers while waiting for new placements or approval to leave the country, Amnesty said.

Rather than facilitate their journeys home, the agencies would pressure them to take low-paid jobs, according to the report.

“Some of my colleagues provided food for me. I couldn’t eat as much as I wanted,” said Ayaan, who lost his Amazon job after a year and spent three months in Saudi waiting to get back to India.

Amazon told the NGO it had strengthened oversight of labour suppliers through audits and grievance mechanisms.

The firm said it now required suppliers to pay outstanding wages and entitlements when workers’ placements at Amazon end, and explore new job opportunities for them or otherwise cover their repatriation costs. AFP