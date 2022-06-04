Allowed to drive, Saudi women are now servicing cars too

JEDDAH • A motor-vehicle repair garage in Saudi Arabia is turning to an untapped source for new car mechanics: Saudi women, who just four years ago were not even allowed to drive.

At the Petromin Express garage in Jeddah, on the Red Sea coast, new female recruits check oil and change tyres alongside their male counterparts, part of a nationwide push to bring more women into the workforce.

Yet the women trainees have, perhaps inevitably, encountered a host of barriers as they enter a field that is male-dominated the world over - and even more so in the conservative Muslim kingdom.

Several said their first months on the job have brought flashes of self-doubt as well as scepticism from relatives and outright hostility from some customers.

One "old man" who came by the garage immediately ordered all the women out, saying he did not want them going near his car, recalled recruit Ghada Ahmad.

"At the beginning, it's normal not to trust us... because I'm a woman and he doesn't trust my work as a woman," said Ms Ahmad, wearing grease-streaked white gloves and a long blue overcoat.

"It's something new for them. After years of seeing only men here, now comes a woman."

As she struggled to learn the basics, Ms Ahmad had moments when she wondered if such men might have a point.

"I used to go home with swollen hands, crying and saying, 'This job is not for me. It looks like their words were correct'," she recalled.

But as her skills improved, so did her confidence - aided by other customers who were more encouraging.

"One man came and said, 'I'm very proud of you. You are honouring us. You are a crown on our heads'."

Expanding women's rights is central to Crown Prince Moham-med bin Salman's Vision 2030 agenda, intended to diversify the oil-dependent economy while softening Saudi Arabia's radical image.

The highest-profile change came in 2018, when Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, oversaw the end of a decades-old ban on women driving. The country has also eased so-called "guardianship" rules that give men arbitrary authority over female relatives.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE