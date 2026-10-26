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Algeria to send troops to Niger in first foreign deployment since 1973

ALGIERS, Oct 25 - Algeria's parliament approved a resolution on Sunday authorising the deployment of army units to Niger, a parliamentary statement said, in what would mark Algeria's first foreign troop deployment since it sent forces to support Egypt in the 1973 war.

Lawmakers unanimously backed the deployment of National Army units to Madama in northern Niger, near the Libyan border, at the site of a former French base used during Operation Barkhane, the statement said.

No troops have been officially deployed yet, according to a Niger security source. But Niger presidential chief of staff General Bacharou Ibro Amadou has been visiting the Kawar area in the Bilma department of Agadez region since October 19. He travelled to Madama for talks with local military commanders before returning to Dirkou to meet military and traditional authorities on plans for the base.

The move highlights a rapid improvement in ties between Algiers and Niamey after a period of strain.

Algeria opposed the 2023 coup that brought Niger's current military leaders to power. Relations worsened last year, when Niger recalled its ambassador from Algiers after Algeria shot down a Malian drone near their border.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso are all ruled by military leaders who seized power in coups and later formed the Alliance of Sahel States.

Niger, like other countries in West Africa's Sahel region, is battling insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. Algeria, which shares a border with Niger, has traditionally regarded stability in the Sahel-Sahara as a key regional security priority.

Ties have improved this year. Niger President Abdourahamane Tiani visited Algiers in February, and Niger Defence Minister Salifou Mody travelled there on October 20 with a delegation of defence experts for talks on security cooperation.

Algeria has also deepened its economic interests in Niger. State energy company Sonatrach is working with Niger and Nigeria on the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, which is intended to create a new export corridor for African gas to international markets, particularly Europe.

Sonatrach said in 2022 that it had signed a production-sharing agreement with Niger's petroleum ministry for the Kafra region, where two exploration wells held proven reserves of 168 million barrels and 100 million barrels, respectively. REUTERS