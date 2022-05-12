Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israeli raid on West Bank refugee camp

JENIN (Palestinian Territories) • Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli troops yesterday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the network and Palestinian witnesses said.

Al Jazeera said its journalist had been shot dead "deliberately" and "in cold blood" by Israeli troops, but Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was likely Palestinian gunfire had killed the reporter.

Ms Abu Akleh, 51, a Palestinian Christian, was a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service.

The Israeli army confirmed it had conducted an operation in Jenin refugee camp early yesterday, but firmly denied it had deliberately targeted a reporter.

"The (army) of course does not aim at journalists," a military official told Agence France-Presse.

A statement from Al Jazeera said: "In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera's correspondent in Palestine."

It called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their "intentional targeting and killing" of the journalist.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the country was seeking a "joint pathological investigation into the sad death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh".

"Journalists must be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth," Mr Lapid said.

The fatal shooting comes nearly a year after an Israeli air strike destroyed a Gaza building that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and news agency Associated Press. Israel has said the building also hosted offices for key members of the Hamas Islamist group, which controls the Israeli-blockaded Gaza strip.

Another Al Jazeera journalist, producer Ali al-Samudi, was wounded in the shooting incident, the broadcaster said.

Mr Samudi said there were no Palestinian fighters in the area where Ms Abu Akleh was shot. "If there were resistance fighters, we would not have gone into the area," he said in testimony posted online, stating that the Israelis "fired towards us".

An AFP photographer at the scene said Ms Abu Akleh was wearing a press flak jacket when she was shot. The photographer reported that Israeli forces were firing in the area and then saw Ms Abu Akleh's body lying on the ground.

The Israeli Prime Minister said Palestinian gunmen in the camp were most likely responsible for Ms Abu Akleh's death. "According to the information we've gathered, it appears likely that armed Palestinians - who were indiscriminately firing at the time - were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist," Mr Bennett said in a statement.

The army said there was an exchange of fire between suspects and security forces and that it was "investigating the event and looking into the possibility that journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE