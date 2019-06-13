Air strikes by Saudi-led coalition hit areas north of Yemen's capital

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen targeted an area north of the capital Sanaa on Thursday (June 13), a television station run by Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi group said.

Al-Masirah TV said there were two air raids. The strikes come a day after the coalition vowed to respond firmly to a Houthi missile attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that wounded 26 people.

There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition about the strikes.

This story is developing.