Aid flights rerouted after Israeli air strike puts Syria airport out of service

CAIRO - Syria’s Transport Ministry said flights carrying aid for quake survivors have been rerouted after an Israeli air strike on Aleppo International Airport damaged its runway and took the airport out of service.

The ministry said flights would now land in either Damascus or Latakia airports. Dozens of planes carrying aid from the Middle East, Europe and farther afield have landed in Syria following the devastating Feb 6 earthquakes which struck south-eastern Turkey.

The air strike took place early on Tuesday, reported Syrian state news agency Sana, citing a military source.

Syrian air defences intercepted missiles launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 2.07am local time, Sana added.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

In 2022, Israel intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Teheran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hizbollah. REUTERS