African Union delegation meets Congo rebels, calls for continued peace efforts

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Oct 7 - An African Union delegation that met Rwanda-backed rebels in eastern Congo has called for continued engagement in the peace process, as fighting continues despite ongoing mediation efforts.

• The delegation, which includes three former presidents, Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta, Ethiopia's Sahle-Work Zewde and Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi, met leaders of the AFC/M23 rebel group on Monday, the African Union said in a statement on Wednesday

• The rebels control large areas of North and South Kivu provinces captured during a lightning offensive last year

• Congo's government and AFC/M23 signed a declaration in Doha in July 2025, committing to a permanent ceasefire and negotiations towards a broader peace agreement

• The process has yielded limited progress, including the release of detainees in August and the recent deployment of teams responsible for observing implementation of the ceasefire

• Yet fighting has continued, with recent clashes concentrated in remote parts of South Kivu's highlands and North Kivu's Masisi territory

• Parallel mediation efforts involving Congo and Rwanda have also been led by the United States and the African Union, but have so far brought little change on the ground

• The delegation called for respect of commitments made in Doha, adherence to the ceasefire and cooperation with verification mechanisms

• It also stressed the need to protect civilians and ensure safe humanitarian access

• The delegation met with Rwanda's foreign minister on Tuesday and is expected in Kinshasa for consultations with the Congolese government REUTERS