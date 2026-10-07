African Union delegation meets Congo rebels, calls for continued peace efforts
Oct 7 - An African Union delegation that met Rwanda-backed rebels in eastern Congo has called for continued engagement in the peace process, as fighting continues despite ongoing mediation efforts.
• The delegation, which includes three former presidents, Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta, Ethiopia's Sahle-Work Zewde and Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi, met leaders of the AFC/M23 rebel group on Monday, the African Union said in a statement on Wednesday
• The rebels control large areas of North and South Kivu provinces captured during a lightning offensive last year
• Congo's government and AFC/M23 signed a declaration in Doha in July 2025, committing to a permanent ceasefire and negotiations towards a broader peace agreement
• The process has yielded limited progress, including the release of detainees in August and the recent deployment of teams responsible for observing implementation of the ceasefire
• Yet fighting has continued, with recent clashes concentrated in remote parts of South Kivu's highlands and North Kivu's Masisi territory
• Parallel mediation efforts involving Congo and Rwanda have also been led by the United States and the African Union, but have so far brought little change on the ground
• The delegation called for respect of commitments made in Doha, adherence to the ceasefire and cooperation with verification mechanisms
• It also stressed the need to protect civilians and ensure safe humanitarian access
• The delegation met with Rwanda's foreign minister on Tuesday and is expected in Kinshasa for consultations with the Congolese government REUTERS