Afghanistan did not commit to release 5,000 Taleban prisoners: President Ashraf Ghani

KABUL (REUTERS/AFP) - The government of Afghanistan has made no commitment to free 5,000 Taleban prisoners as stated in a pact signed between the United States and Taleban Islamic militants, President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday (March 1).

The Taleban demand for the release of its prisoners from Afghan jails cannot be a pre-condition to direct talks with the hardline group, Mr Ghani told a news briefing in the capital, Kabul.

Saturday's accord between the United States and the Taleban said both were committed to work expeditiously to release combat and political prisoners as a confidence-building measure, with the coordination and approval of all relevant sides.

Up to 5,000 jailed Taleban will be released in exchange for up to 1,000 Afghan government captives by March 10, the pact added.

Mr Ghani also said that a seven-day partial truce, which set the conditions for the signing of the US-Taleban deal, would continue possibly until a full ceasefire could be negotiated.

“The reduction in violence will continue with a goal to reach a full ceasefire,” Mr Ghani said at the press conference.

“General (Scott) Miller has told Taleban to do so. It is expected (to continue),” he added, referring to the US commander in charge of foreign forces in Afghanistan.

