Afghan leader sees peace talks with Taleban as dead

KABUL • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani views peace talks with the Taleban as dead and is looking to both arm civilians and cooperate with warlords, as a European Union official said the militant group now controls 65 per cent of the country.

Since the weekend, the Taleban has captured the capitals of five northern provinces and one in the west, where it met little resistance from the Afghan army.

It tightened its control of the captured territory yesterday as residents hid in their homes.

The Taleban now controls 65 per cent of Afghan territory and is threatening to take 11 provincial capitals and deprive Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior EU official said.

The government has withdrawn forces from hard-to-defend rural districts to focus on holding on to major population centres, while officials have appealed for pressure on neighbouring Pakistan to stop Taleban reinforcements and supplies from flowing over the porous border. Pakistan denies backing the Taleban.

The US military, which has already withdrawn most of its troops ahead of an Aug 31 deadline to exit the country after 20 years of war, said it conducted air strikes.

People with knowledge of the situation said Mr Ghani is feeling increasingly isolated as the United States leaves the country and the Taleban gains not only new territory but also diplomatic support from key countries such as Russia and China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a Taleban delegation last month, urging the group to build a suitable political system in Afghanistan while fighting Uighur separatists. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also called them "reasonable people".

Mr Ghani's only way out now, the sources said, is to rally Afghan groups opposing the Taleban to band together in an imminent civil war.

While the government remains open to talks, the Taleban is backing away from negotiations, presidential spokesman Mohammad Amiri said. "Unfortunately, the Taleban (fighters) don't believe in the peace talks. They are trying to grab power by force."

In the town of Aibak, capital of Samangan province on the main road between Mazar-i-Sharif and the national capital Kabul, Taleban fighters were consolidating their control, moving into government buildings, residents said.

Most members of the government security forces appeared to have withdrawn.

"The only way is self-imposed house arrest or to find a way to leave for Kabul," said Mr Sher Mohamed Abbas, a provincial tax officer and sole breadwinner for a family of nine. "But even Kabul is not a safe option any more."

Mr Gulam Bahauddin Jailani, head of the national disaster authority, said fighting was going on in 25 of the 34 provinces, and that 60,000 families had been displaced over the past two months.

The speed at which Afghan forces are losing control over the country has generated criticism of US President Joe Biden's administration for a hasty withdrawal that risks destabilising the region.

It is not immediately clear for how long more the Afghan government forces will have the backing of American air power after the final ground troops leave.

"This is their country," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday. "These are their provincial capitals, their people to defend. It's really going to come down to the leadership that they're willing to exude."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS