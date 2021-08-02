Afghan forces battle to thwart Taleban assaults on main cities

KANDAHAR • Afghan government forces struggled yesterday against Taleban assaults on several major cities as the insurgents stepped up a nationwide offensive that saw a key airport in the south come under rocket fire overnight.

Hundreds of commandos were deployed to the western city of Herat while the authorities in the southern city of Lashkar Gah called for more troops to rein in the assaults.

Fighting has surged across the country in the months since May when United States-led foreign forces began a final withdrawal from Afghanistan that is now almost complete.

After seizing large tracts of rural territory and capturing key border crossings, the Taleban militants have started to besiege provincial capitals in the country.

Flights out of Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, were halted after rockets struck the airport before dawn.

Airport chief Massoud Pashtun said two rockets had hit the runway and repairs were under way.

The facility is vital to maintaining the logistical and air support needed to keep the Taleban from overrunning the city, while also providing aerial cover for large tracts of southern Afghanistan.

The attack came as the Taleban inched closer to overrunning at least two other provincial capitals, including nearby Lashkar Gah in Helmand province.

"Fighting is going on inside the city and we have asked for special forces to be deployed in the city," Mr Ataullah Afghan, head of Helmand provincial council, said.

Security forces have increasingly relied on air strikes to push the militants back from cities even as they run the risk of hitting civilians in heavily populated areas.

"The city is in the worst condition. I do not know what will happen," said Lashkar Gah resident Halim Karimi. "The Taleban will not have mercy on us, and the government will not stop bombing."

Further west in the city of Herat, fighting continued on the city's outskirts overnight with air strikes targeting Taleban positions.

Herat provincial governor's spokesman Jailani Farhad said that around 100 militant fighters had been killed in the attacks.

Both the Taleban and government forces tend to exaggerate their claims of casualties inflicted on each other's forces and true counts are hard to verify.

The Ministry of Defence yesterday said that hundreds of commandos had been sent to Herat to help beat back the insurgent assault.

For months, the Taleban's rapid territorial gains during the final stages of the US military withdrawal have largely been in sparsely populated rural areas. But they have brought increasing pressure on provincial capitals and seized key border crossings in recent weeks.

The capture of any major urban centre would take their current offensive to another level and fuel concerns that the army is not capable of resisting the Taleban's battlefield advances.

The government has repeatedly dismissed the militants' steady gains over the summer as lacking in strategic value.

The Taleban has previously seized some cities but managed to retain them only briefly.

The insurgents overran Kunduz twice in 2015 and 2016, and briefly held control of Ghazni city after setting ablaze key government buildings and destroying telecommunication towers.

In recent weeks, the Afghan government's air force, backed by the US military, has provided Kabul with its biggest battlefield advantage over the Taleban and has so far largely kept the insurgents from overrunning urban areas.

Despite being in its final stages of withdrawal, the US military has also carried out air strikes against the Taleban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE