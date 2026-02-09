Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader to visit Oman on Tuesday

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DUBAI, Feb 9 - Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will visit Oman accompanied by a delegation on Tuesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

American and Iranian diplomats held indirect talks in Oman last week, aimed at reviving diplomacy amid a U.S. naval buildup near Iran and Tehran's vows of a harsh response if attacked.

"During this trip, (Larijani) will meet with high-ranking officials of the Sultanate of Oman and discuss the latest regional and international developments and bilateral cooperation at various levels," Tasnim said.

The date and venue of the next round of talks are yet to be announced. REUTERS