Adidas store in Israel hit by bomb, says chief commercial officer

CEO Bjorn Gulden tells reporters Adidas employees affected by war in the Middle East have been sheltering in place.

BERLIN – One of Adidas’ franchise stores in Israel was hit by a bomb, but no one was injured, amid the unfolding war in Iran, the company’s chief commercial officer said on March 4.

“We had one franchise store in Israel which was hit indeed by an attack three days ago,” Mr Mathieu Sidokpohou told journalists during a news conference.

“Fortunately, the store was closed, so we didn’t have any colleague impacted,” he said. “So far, business is not the most important thing for us in that region. It’s people first.”

Many stores in Dubai and other major Middle Eastern shopping hubs shut temporarily or were operating with a skeleton staff, as the escalating US-Israel conflict with Iran has roiled the region.

“We have people currently sitting in shelters,” Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said at the same press conference.

Some 3,000 people work at Adidas’ 350 chain and franchise stores in six countries in the region affected by the war.

Mr Gulden said Adidas expected to suffer an impact on revenue from closed stores in Middle East and delays on some products sent via air freight through the region. REUTERS