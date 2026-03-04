Straitstimes.com header logo

Adidas store in Israel hit by bomb, says chief commercial officer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CEO Bjorn Gulden tells reporters Adidas employees affected by war in the Middle East have been sheltering in place.

CEO Bjorn Gulden tells reporters Adidas employees affected by war in the Middle East have been sheltering in place.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

BERLIN – One of Adidas’ franchise stores in Israel was hit by a bomb, but no one was injured, amid the unfolding war in Iran, the company’s chief commercial officer said on March 4.

“We had one franchise store in Israel which was hit indeed by an attack three days ago,” Mr Mathieu Sidokpohou told journalists during a news conference.

“Fortunately, the store was closed, so we didn’t have any colleague impacted,” he said. “So far, business is not the most important thing for us in that region. It’s people first.”

Many stores in Dubai and other major Middle Eastern shopping hubs shut temporarily or were operating with a skeleton staff, as the escalating US-Israel conflict with Iran has roiled the region.

“We have people currently sitting in shelters,” Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said at the same press conference.

Some 3,000 people work at Adidas’ 350 chain and franchise stores in six countries in the region affected by the war.

Mr Gulden said Adidas expected to suffer an impact on revenue from closed stores in Middle East and delays on some products sent via air freight through the region. REUTERS

More on this topic
Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil complex struck again by unknown projectile, sources say
How the Iran war is disrupting global oil and gas supply
See more on

Iran

Israel-Iran conflict

Israel

Wars and conflicts

Retail

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.