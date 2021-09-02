Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for all vaccinated travellers from Sept 5

A negative polymerase chain reaction test result remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting on Sunday (Sept 5), said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.

A negative polymerase chain reaction test result remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital, it said.

This story is developing.

