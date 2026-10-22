Above Iran’s capital, a Trump impersonator dances in a jail cell

A person dressed up as US President Donald Trump sits inside a mock prison cell during a performance in Tehran, Iran, on Oct 21.

TEHRAN - Mounted above one of Iran’s busiest squares and affixed to a billboard is a cage designed to look like a jail cell. Inside it is an impersonator of US President Donald Trump. He rattles the bars, naps on his cell bed and mimics his famed YMCA dance.

He does anything, that is, but look at the images flashing on the electronic billboard behind him, which depict a deadly American attack that struck an Iranian wedding in September.