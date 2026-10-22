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Above Iran’s capital, a Trump impersonator dances in a jail cell

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A person dressed up as US President Donald Trump sits inside a mock prison cell during a performance in Tehran, Iran, on Oct 21.

A person dressed up as US President Donald Trump sits inside a mock prison cell during a performance in Tehran, Iran, on Oct 21.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Erika Solomon and Sanam Mahoozi

  • Tehran has put a Trump impersonator in a fake jail cell above Tajrish Square to protest a deadly US strike on an Iranian wedding in Kuhestak.
  • The display is part of a 15-day campaign by Tehran’s Beautification Organization and has drawn crowds, while Iran also shares anti-Trump memes and videos online.
  • Analysts say the war has made Iran’s anti-American messaging stronger, as anger at Trump grows and the regime shows it is “neither intimidated nor afraid to confront” the US.

AI generated

TEHRAN - Mounted above one of Iran’s busiest squares and affixed to a billboard is a cage designed to look like a jail cell. Inside it is an impersonator of US President Donald Trump. He rattles the bars, naps on his cell bed and mimics his famed YMCA dance.

He does anything, that is, but look at the images flashing on the electronic billboard behind him, which depict a deadly American attack that struck an Iranian wedding in September.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.