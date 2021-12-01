A touch of art on the boulevard in Riyadh

Saudi artist Noura Bin Saidan putting the finishing touches to her mural on a wall of the City Boulevard in Riyadh on Nov 23. The 30-year-old artist has adorned the boulevard walls with 16 paintings of the Middle East's most famous singers and writers, as part of the Riyadh Season, an annual arts and culture festival that runs for five months across the Saudi Arabian capital, featuring art shows, concerts and sports events.