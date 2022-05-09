A rival sits out Lebanon's election. Now Hezbollah could fill the void

TRIPOLI, LEBANON (REUTERS) - The stakes are high in Lebanon's election.

The heavily-armed Hezbollah movement has seen one of its main rivals descend into disarray, handing it an opportunity to cement power over a divided country that's sinking into poverty.

Mr Abdallah al-Rahman will not be casting a ballot, though.

"I won't vote for anyone," said the wiry-haired sculptor and activist, dismissing the candidates whose pictures are plastered on buildings and giant billboards in Lebanon's second city of Tripoli ahead of the national parliamentary election on May 15.

Mr Rahman is from the Sunni Muslim community, one of the country's main groupings and a traditional counterweight to Hezbollah, a powerful Iranian-backed Shi'ite group.

Yet like many of his fellow Sunnis, he is skipping the election following the shock withdrawal of his community's long-time leader and figurehead, Saad al-Hariri, scion of a political dynasty.

Mr Rami Harrouq, who lives in the Hariri stronghold of Bab al-Tebbaneh in northern Tripoli, will not be participating either.

Alternative candidates have not impressed the 39-year-old factory worker, and he has been worn down by the country's economic collapse.

"We carry a lot of resentment against politicians - especially in Tripoli. These last two years have been full of misfortune for us," he said.

"Of course I won't vote."

High abstentions among Sunnis - as well as a fragmentation of the Sunni vote as a result of Mr Hariri turning his back on politics - could play into the hands of Hezbollah and its allies, who collectively won 71 of 128 seats when Lebanon last voted in 2018, according to some political experts.

"Because of what Saad Hariri did, Hezbollah now has two-thirds of the parliament within its sights," said Mr Ibrahim al-Jawhari, a political analyst who served as an adviser to former prime minister Hariri, referring to the threshold that would shield the group and its allies from vetoes.

Hezbollah gains would reverberate far beyond this small country of about 7 million people.

Israel, Lebanon's neighbour to the south, sees the group as a national security threat and has waged war against it in the past.

Washington, London and much of Europe have classified it as a terrorist organisation.

Such a political shift in the movement's favour would affirm Lebanon's position within the regional sphere of influence of Iran, which is waging a proxy battle with Sunni arch-rival Saudi Arabia across the Middle East and is at loggerheads with the United States.